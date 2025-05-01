WAVES to make waves today, PM to inaugurate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday, a four-day event that will bring together the entire spectrum of the media and entertainment industry. The summit will now be an annual event, which will take place in February in Mumbai, said sources.

Envisioned as a platform to bridge the gap between traditional and emerging media, the PM has set aside nearly 10 hours for WAVES, where he will chair a meeting with industry leaders from the media and entertainment sector.

“WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India’s media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, expanding India’s footprint in the global entertainment economy,” said officials.