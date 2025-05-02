AIMIM chief Owaisi to kickstart his election campaign from Bihar's Seemanchal region on May 3

PATNA: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to kickstart his party’s election campaign from Bihar’s Muslim dominated Seemanchal region on May 3. He will address a rally under the Bahadurganj assembly constituency in Kishanganj district.

Bihar chief of AIMIM Akhtarul Iman said on Friday that Owaisi will address rallies in Kishanganj, and other Muslim dominated regions of Seemanchal during his two-day visit to the state. The party has already announced that it would contest the upcoming assembly polls with a focus on the Seemanchal region.

AIMIM has already declared the name of the candidate to contest the upcoming election from the Bahadurganj assembly constituency. Seemanchal region comprises Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea districts.

In the 2020 assembly elections, AIMIM had won five out of 18 seats it contested. All the seats where the party registered its victory for the first time in Bihar were in the Seemanchal region alone. However, four of its MLAs later joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.