BJP MLA criticises Gujarat demolition drive, accuses officials of harassing poor

AHMEDABAD: As the demolition drive near Ahmedabad’s Chandola Lake continues to make headlines, BJP MLA Pradyumansinh Jadeja has launched a scathing attack on the Gujarat government, alleging harassment of the poor and “officer raj” in the border constituency of Abdasa.

Jadeja, the MLA from Abdasa, has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, State BJP President C.R. Patil and Kutch in-charge Minister Praful Panseria, accusing government officials of using the campaign to unfairly target the poor while ignoring illegal encroachments by builders and land mafias.

In his letter, Jadeja claimed that officers were sidelining elected representatives and that “officer raj” was prevailing in his constituency.

“While launching a campaign to remove encroachment on valuable land in big cities is a right move, but removing the encroachment of small and poor people in the Abdasa assembly constituency is a different issue.

Abdasa is a border area, and if the encroachment of small people is removed, the people will flee, leaving the border region empty,” he said.

Calling for an immediate halt to the demolition drive in his constituency, Jadeja questioned the government’s priorities and highlighted the vulnerability of border communities.

“It is right to remove the encroachment from criminals, but it is not fair to give notices or demolish encroachment to individuals who have faced minor cases for years and are now living peaceful, social lives. This is nothing but mental harassment,” he said.