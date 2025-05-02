BJP MLA criticises Gujarat demolition drive, accuses officials of harassing poor

AHMEDABAD: As the demolition drive near Ahmedabad’s Chandola Lake continues to make headlines, BJP MLA Pradyumansinh Jadeja has launched a scathing attack on the Gujarat government, alleging harassment of the poor and “officer raj” in the border constituency of Abdasa.
Jadeja, the MLA from Abdasa, has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, State BJP President C.R. Patil and Kutch in-charge Minister Praful Panseria, accusing government officials of using the campaign to unfairly target the poor while ignoring illegal encroachments by builders and land mafias.
In his letter, Jadeja claimed that officers were sidelining elected representatives and that “officer raj” was prevailing in his constituency.
“While launching a campaign to remove encroachment on valuable land in big cities is a right move, but removing the encroachment of small and poor people in the Abdasa assembly constituency is a different issue.
Abdasa is a border area, and if the encroachment of small people is removed, the people will flee, leaving the border region empty,” he said.
Calling for an immediate halt to the demolition drive in his constituency, Jadeja questioned the government’s priorities and highlighted the vulnerability of border communities.
“It is right to remove the encroachment from criminals, but it is not fair to give notices or demolish encroachment to individuals who have faced minor cases for years and are now living peaceful, social lives. This is nothing but mental harassment,” he said.
He also accused the government of turning a blind eye to powerful encroachers. “There have been repeated representations to take action against big mineral mafia, but nothing has been done to stop mineral theft. It is also essential to open up land where well-known builders and land mafia are constructing buildings. Big industries are doing encroachment on forest department land, and it is alleged that government lands are being sold under duress,” Jadeja said.
The MLA warned that such actions could alienate communities that have historically cooperated with state authorities. “People should not be mentally harassed by incorrect notices. We are ready to cooperate with the system for the development work, but some officials are harassing small people to show their work. Harassing small people is not work, and it is clear to everyone how wrong these actions are. I am deeply upset that despite numerous meetings about the development works in my area, no progress has been made and unnecessary work is being done.”
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jadeja revealed that he had already flagged these concerns in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on 15 April, 2025.