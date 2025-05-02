Centre directs Punjab to implement BBMB order to release 4500 cusecs of water to Haryana

It was also agreed that during the filling period of dams, the BBMB will provide excess water to Punjab to fulfill their additional requirements.

The BBMB will immediately convene a meeting of the board to work out the modalities of implementing the release of extra water to Haryana.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Union government, the BBMB partner states -- Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan -- and the BBMB.

The meeting was necessitated after Punjab had consistently refused to release water to Haryana, prompting the Centre’s intervention.