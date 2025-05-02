Centre postpones May 4 talks with Punjab farmers over demand to exclude state government

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has postponed the scheduled May 4 meeting with Punjab-based farmer unions after the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) insisted on excluding representatives of the Punjab government from the discussions.
The Centre, in response, urged the farmer leaders to reconsider their stance, emphasising the importance of state participation in a federal setup.
A letter in this regard was sent by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Puran Chandra Kishan, to both KMM and SKM (Non-Political).
“As you know, state governments have an important role in the federal structure. Therefore, it would be appropriate to include the state government in the meeting. You are requested to reconsider the above decision, so that we can move forward towards a solution through dialogue. Therefore, it is requested that after positive deliberation, you give your consent for the meeting with the participation of the state. The meeting of May 4 is postponed till we get your consent. The date of the next meeting will be decided after receiving information from you,” stated the letter.
KMM coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said they had categorically conveyed their position to the Centre and confirmed that both KMM and SKM (Non-Political) would hold a meeting on May 3 to decide their next course of action.
The development follows recent comments by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had warned that the unions would be forced to boycott the talks if the Punjab government was included.
He cited deep resentment among the farming community over the eviction of protesters from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on March 19.
On April 27, both unions had written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting that no state representatives be invited to the proposed meeting.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that no ministers or officials from his government would attend the talks this time.
SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been staging sit-ins at Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 last year.
On March 19, Punjab Police cracked down on the agitators and detained several leaders in Mohali as they were returning from a meeting with a central delegation led by Minister Chouhan in Chandigarh, following the seventh round of discussions.