Chandigarh Diary | Channi ‘missing’ no more! MP puts rumours to rest

It has been around 10 months since Charanjit Singh Channi got elected as a Member of Parliament from Jalandhar. But it seems like he can’t catch a break. Posters declaring the former Punjab Chief Minister ‘missing’ were plastered across the city by his political detractors recently. BJP Punjab’s Yuva Morcha put up such posters in localities up and down the Jalandhar Cantt Assembly segment.

The controversy blew up further as former MP and saffron party leader Sushil Kumar Rinku shared similar posters on social media. Channi shrugged off the criticism, quipping, “I hope that engaging in such activities helps BJP leaders get some publicity.” Wow!

Punjab government employees available on phone 24x7

Do you feel bugged if you get a work-related call beyond the office hours? If yes, count yourself lucky in case you don’t work for the Punjab government. The state has ordered its employees to remain available on their mobile phones at all times, including on public holidays.

They have been forbidden from switching off their phones. Sources say it was the Personnel Department that issued these instructions. Besides, administrative secretaries of the departments concerned have been asked to ensure compliance with the directions. The urgency of certain administrative tasks has been cited as the reason behind the move.

The revolving door of Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau

The recent suspension of Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director SPS Parmar — a 1997 batch IPS officer — by the AAP-led Punjab government has raised eyebrows. After all, it is the third time in just three months that the vigilance bureau chief in the state has been shown the door.

Parmar had taken over from G Nageshwar Rao, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch, who was given his marching orders in just a month after assuming charge. Before that, in February, Varinder Kumar — who belonged to the 1993 batch of IPS — was transferred. Kumar, who was appointed as the VB chief in May 2022, is yet to get any posting, though he is set to retire on July 31.

