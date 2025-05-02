CRPF set to initiate disciplinary action against constable for marrying Pakistani girl without permission

NEW DELHI: CRPF constable Munir Ahmed faces serious trouble after marrying a Pakistani woman as the force plans departmental action against him for violating protocol by not seeking prior approval, an act officials say raises national security concerns.
The officials said the CRPF had instituted a department enquiry in the matter relating to Ahmed’s marriage to a Pakistani national and keeping his wife with him in India beyond the tenure of the visitors’ visa granted to her.
The enquiry report has now confirmed that Constable Munir Ahmed, currently posted with the 41st Battalion, had submitted a request seeking permission to marry Pakistani national Menal Khan. However, before the department could process or grant approval, the marriage was reportedly solemnised via a WhatsApp video call on May 24, 2024, officials said.
This was an unauthorised act on the part of the constable, which required a formal enquiry and the initiation of disciplinary proceedings. The probe committee, in its report, noted that the matter involved a policy decision, and the Jammu & Kashmir zone had recommended that the request to marry a Pakistani national “may not be granted.”
Now in the probe report, it was concluded that the Constable Ahmed has violated the service conduct rules under 21(3) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and a departmental disciplinary action could now be considered, the officials said.
Quoting the departmental enquiry report a senior official said, “As the instant case requires a policy decision being a case of marriage with Pakistani girl and matter of national security, the proposal was re-submitted to Headquarter, J&K Zone, vide this office letter with opinion that NOC may not be granted and a policy decision should be taken for dealing with such type of cases.”
The probe panel also found several lapses on the part of the constable, as he failed to inform the department about his wife’s continued stay in India beyond her visa validity and making potentially misleading statements in court proceedings.
“Wife of Munir Ahmed, namely Menal Khan, entered from Wagah Border in India through Pakistani Passport on a tourist visa which was valid up to 22/03/2025, but the individual has not informed the department that his wife is still residing in India after expiry of the visa. Further, he had stated that his wife had applied for a Long Term Visa but the fact was not informed by him to the department,” the official said.
Now, in the height of strained relations between Indian and Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Government’s directive to deport all Pakistani nationals, Menal Khan was taken to the Attari-Wagah Border for deportation. But, reportedly, she recieved relief from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which in an interim order, granted her permission to stay in India for 10 days beyond April 29, 2025, pending further hearing in the case.