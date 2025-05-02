CRPF set to initiate disciplinary action against constable for marrying Pakistani girl without permission

NEW DELHI: CRPF constable Munir Ahmed faces serious trouble after marrying a Pakistani woman as the force plans departmental action against him for violating protocol by not seeking prior approval, an act officials say raises national security concerns.

The officials said the CRPF had instituted a department enquiry in the matter relating to Ahmed’s marriage to a Pakistani national and keeping his wife with him in India beyond the tenure of the visitors’ visa granted to her.

The enquiry report has now confirmed that Constable Munir Ahmed, currently posted with the 41st Battalion, had submitted a request seeking permission to marry Pakistani national Menal Khan. However, before the department could process or grant approval, the marriage was reportedly solemnised via a WhatsApp video call on May 24, 2024, officials said.

This was an unauthorised act on the part of the constable, which required a formal enquiry and the initiation of disciplinary proceedings. The probe committee, in its report, noted that the matter involved a policy decision, and the Jammu & Kashmir zone had recommended that the request to marry a Pakistani national “may not be granted.”

Now in the probe report, it was concluded that the Constable Ahmed has violated the service conduct rules under 21(3) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and a departmental disciplinary action could now be considered, the officials said.