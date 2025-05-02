Fadnavis: Ready to lead as creative superpower

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the entertainment industry will play a significant role in the state’s development and that India is ready to emerge as a creative superpower.

Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that various sectors are contributing to Maharashtra’s growth, and in the coming years, the entertainment economy will be the new engine of development for the state and the country.

“A media and entertainment city will be developed across 120 acres within Mumbai’s 500-acre Film City. That will be dedicated especially to animation, gaming, and visual effects (VFX). Both these projects will be launched in the coming months,” he said.

Fadnavis said that through the WAVES, India has demonstrated its leadership in the creative sector. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, and now the country is poised to lead in the creative industry as well,” he added.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s strengths in information technology, skills, and talent, the Chief Minister invited everyone to embrace India’s new ‘Creative WAVES’.