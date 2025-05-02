Fadnavis: Ready to lead as creative superpower

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the entertainment industry will play a significant role in the state’s development and that India is ready to emerge as a creative superpower.
Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that various sectors are contributing to Maharashtra’s growth, and in the coming years, the entertainment economy will be the new engine of development for the state and the country.
“A media and entertainment city will be developed across 120 acres within Mumbai’s 500-acre Film City. That will be dedicated especially to animation, gaming, and visual effects (VFX). Both these projects will be launched in the coming months,” he said.
Fadnavis said that through the WAVES, India has demonstrated its leadership in the creative sector. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, and now the country is poised to lead in the creative industry as well,” he added.
Highlighting Maharashtra’s strengths in information technology, skills, and talent, the Chief Minister invited everyone to embrace India’s new ‘Creative WAVES’.
“The entertainment sector is the new growth engine for Maharashtra and India. In the digital age, content travels faster than any product, and Maharashtra is at the forefront of this revolution. WAVES is not just a summit but a movement, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking shape in Maharashtra,” he said.
“Today, digital content, music, animation, and games are being shaped at a global level. The state government is creating a conducive environment and will implement robust policies to support this transformation,” Fadnavis added.
In his welcome address, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said for the first time, an Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) will be established in Mumbai, with a funding of `400 crore approved by the Central government. Global giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Adobe will collaborate in setting up this institute.