IAF showcases night-ready airstrip on Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a powerful display of fighter jet operations on a newly constructed 3.5-kilometre airstrip along the Ganga Expressway in Peeru village, Jalalabad tehsil of Shahjahanpur district, marking a major milestone in military preparedness amid heightened security concerns.

It is the first airstrip on any expressway in the country equipped to handle both day and night landings of fighter jets with the help of advanced lighting and navigation systems installed on-site.

The airstrip is part of the around 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj. With 85 per cent of the expressway construction already completed, this airstrip is the fourth operational stretch on a UP Expressway designed for Indian Air Force operations. The other three facilities are there on the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand Expressways.

However, the one on Ganga Expressway is the first among them to support night operations.

The IAF conduct fighter jet exercises at the Shahjahanpur airstrip in two phases. The drills featured aircraft like the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32 transport aircraft, and MI-17 V5 helicopters.