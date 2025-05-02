Kedarnath Dham portals open amidst grandeur

DEHRADUN: The sacred portals of the world-renowned Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas located in Rudraprayag, were formally opened on Friday morning amidst elaborate rituals.

Following the opening, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the shrine, seeking happiness, prosperity, and peace for the State.

Notably, the very first prayer performed at Kedarnath Dham was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The portals of Baba Kedar swung open at 7 am, accompanied by the resonant chanting of mantras, fervent slogans of 'Har Har Mahadev', and the devotional melodies played by the band of the Army's Grenadier Regiment.

Extending his greetings to all countrymen on the opening of the portals, Chief Minister Dhami remarked, "The state, as well as the entire nation, eagerly awaited this moment."

He added, "Kedarnath Dham is a major centre of religious faith for followers of Sanatan Dharma and also symbolises India's spiritual and cultural heritage. For our state, this is a time of celebration."