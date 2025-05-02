Kedarnath Dham portals open amidst grandeur

DEHRADUN: The sacred portals of the world-renowned Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas located in Rudraprayag, were formally opened on Friday morning amidst elaborate rituals.
Following the opening, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the shrine, seeking happiness, prosperity, and peace for the State.
Notably, the very first prayer performed at Kedarnath Dham was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The portals of Baba Kedar swung open at 7 am, accompanied by the resonant chanting of mantras, fervent slogans of 'Har Har Mahadev', and the devotional melodies played by the band of the Army's Grenadier Regiment.
Extending his greetings to all countrymen on the opening of the portals, Chief Minister Dhami remarked, "The state, as well as the entire nation, eagerly awaited this moment."
He added, "Kedarnath Dham is a major centre of religious faith for followers of Sanatan Dharma and also symbolises India's spiritual and cultural heritage. For our state, this is a time of celebration."
Dhami highlighted the continuously increasing number of devotees visiting Baba Kedar's shrine each year. He expressed confidence that, with the blessings of Baba Kedar, this year's Char Dham Yatra would also set a new record.
He assured that the state government has ensured all necessary arrangements for the systematic and successful operation of the Char Dham Yatra.
"All essential provisions have been made for the convenience, safety, and ease of pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra," he stated.
Chief Minister Dhami also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's profound devotion to Baba Kedarnath.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ardent devotee of Baba Kedarnath," the Chief Minister said. He recounted that the reconstruction of Kedarnath town commenced under the Prime Minister's leadership following the devastating 2013 disaster.
"It is under his guidance that the Kedarnath complex has been transformed through divine and grand reconstruction work," Dhami added.
The Chief Minister also recalled that it was from this sacred land of Kedarnath that the Prime Minister had declared the third decade of the 21st century as 'Uttarakhand's Decade'.
"To fulfill his vision, the state government is continuously establishing new dimensions of development," he affirmed.
Prior to the auspicious opening, the Kedarnath temple was adorned with spectacular decorations.
The shrine was embellished with over 108 quintals of flowers, creating a vibrant and visually stunning spectacle.
As the portals finally swung open amidst this grand floral display, a shower of flowers from a helicopter added to the sanctity of the moment, leaving the assembled devotees visibly overwhelmed and emotional.