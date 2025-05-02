Maharashtra government signs MoU worth Rs 8000 crore on the second day of Wave summit in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday signed five memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 8000 crore with two foreign universities and visual effects companies in the Wave summit. This move will help to generate 5000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs in the state.

The state government inked the partnership with DNEG-Prime Focus Limited, a global leader in visual effects and post-production services on Friday. Mr Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG-Prime Focus Limited was present during the signing of MoU. This partnership is expected to contribute significantly to Maharashtra's growing reputation as a centre for film and digital media production.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the MoU with this visual effects company will infuse Rs 3,000 crore and will create 2500 employment opportunities in the media and jobs sector.

He stated that this is a crucial step in fostering the state's position as a leader in the global media and entertainment landscape. “It will also strengthen the local economy through job creation and technological innovation. The MoU aims to boost the media and entertainment industry in Maharashtra, contributing to the state's growing economy and job market,” he said.

CM Fadnavis also signed the two MoUs with the two foreign universities that are University of York and University of Western Australia. He said that this move will make Maharashtra as an education hub.