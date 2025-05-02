Manipur tightens security ahead of second anniversary of ethnic violence

GUWAHATI: Security has been heightened in Manipur on the eve of the second anniversary of the state’s ethnic violence.
Police have intensified the frisking of vehicles at key locations in the Imphal Valley, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts in an effort to thwart any untoward incidents, officials said.
Kuki-Zo organisations will observe May 3 as “Separation Day,” while two student organisations from the community have called for a shutdown of all educational institutions, shops, and commercial establishments in Kuki areas on that day.
In the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity will organise a people’s convention, where civil society leaders, scholars, eminent personalities, and internally displaced people will deliver speeches. A candlelight tribute will also be held to honour the victims of the conflict.
Meanwhile, the Thadou Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Thadou community, has appealed to the public to collectively observe May 3 as “Peace Day” each year, instead of different communities commemorating it in an antagonistic and communal manner.
“As we observe May 3 this year and pray for peace, we honour the memory of those who have fallen victim to the tragic violence and extend our deepest empathy to the survivors and their families,” the tribal organisation said in a statement.
The ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, following a solidarity march held in the hill districts by tribals protesting the state government’s alleged move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Meitei community.
The violence left over 250 people dead and displaced around 60,000 others. A large number of the displaced remain in relief camps, as the state continues to be ethnically divided. Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals are still unable to enter each other’s areas.
On March 8 this year, the Centre made an attempt to ensure “free movement,” despite opposition from Kuki-Zo tribals. A state-run bus was operated, but protestors attacked it in Kangpokpi district, triggering violence that left one person dead and several others injured.
President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13 this year after the BJP failed to reach a consensus on a successor for N. Biren Singh, who stepped down as Chief Minister on February 9 — a day before his government was scheduled to face a no-confidence motion and a floor test.
Recently, 21 ruling NDA MLAs wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the immediate installation of a “popular government” in the state.
They said that while people initially welcomed President’s Rule with high expectations, even after more than two and a half months, there have been no visible steps to restore peace and normalcy.