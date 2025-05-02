Minor rape survivor raped by four men in two days in MP's Shahdol; six held, deputy jailer booked for abduction

BOPAL: A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has alleged four men raped her over two days before being abducted and confined to a hotel room by a deputy jailor, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation.
The teenager, who went missing from her home on 29 April, was later found locked in a room of a prominent hotel in Shahdol district. Police have detained six men in connection with the case, while a deputy jailor has been booked for abduction and illegal confinement.
According to police, the girl's mother filed a missing person report after her daughter disappeared on 29 April. Based on the complaint, police registered a case of abduction under Section 137(2) BNS on 30 April.
During questioning after being rescued, the girl alleged that on 29 April, she received a phone call from one Sameer Khan, who took her on a motorbike to a desolate place and raped her. She claimed she was subsequently raped by Sameer's aide Chotu Musalman.
The girl further alleged that on 30 April, she was abandoned at the Shahdol railway station, from where another youth identified as Anmol forcibly took her away and raped her. Later the same day, she was allegedly raped by Anmol's aide Shakib Khan near the Mudna river.
According to her statement, she was abandoned near a hostel late on 30 April. She claimed that at around 3 am on 1 May, Burhar sub jail deputy jailor Vikas Singh spotted her, took her in his car to a hotel, and forcibly locked her there. Police subsequently tracked her location and freed her from the hotel room.
The alleged rape survivor also told police that in 2024, after fleeing home following an argument with her mother, she was raped by five men.
Shahdol district police superintendent Ramji Srivastava told TNIE on Friday: "A case has already been registered under Section 137(2) BNS which pertains to abduction. Six men have been detained for allegedly raping her in 2024 and April 29 and 30, 2025. Her statements will be recorded before the competent court on Friday, based on which further action will be taken in the matter."
"The Burhar sub jail deputy jailor Vikas Singh has been booked for abduction and illegal confinement, but is yet to be arrested," the SP-Shahdol said.
According to police officials familiar with the ongoing investigation, there are several inconsistencies in the girl's initial statements. Her formal statement will be recorded before a magistrate, after which further action will be taken. Her medical examination was also scheduled to be conducted on Friday.