Minor rape survivor raped by four men in two days in MP's Shahdol; six held, deputy jailer booked for abduction

BOPAL: A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has alleged four men raped her over two days before being abducted and confined to a hotel room by a deputy jailor, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation.

The teenager, who went missing from her home on 29 April, was later found locked in a room of a prominent hotel in Shahdol district. Police have detained six men in connection with the case, while a deputy jailor has been booked for abduction and illegal confinement.

According to police, the girl's mother filed a missing person report after her daughter disappeared on 29 April. Based on the complaint, police registered a case of abduction under Section 137(2) BNS on 30 April.

During questioning after being rescued, the girl alleged that on 29 April, she received a phone call from one Sameer Khan, who took her on a motorbike to a desolate place and raped her. She claimed she was subsequently raped by Sameer's aide Chotu Musalman.

The girl further alleged that on 30 April, she was abandoned at the Shahdol railway station, from where another youth identified as Anmol forcibly took her away and raped her. Later the same day, she was allegedly raped by Anmol's aide Shakib Khan near the Mudna river.