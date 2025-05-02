New impetus to historical remnants as ASI plans to expand underwater wing

NEW DELHI: Explorations to uncover submerged historical and cultural remnants in India may get a fresh impetus as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) aims to expand and strengthen its Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW).

In the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) meeting held on Wednesday, Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the department secretary proposed to augment the wing’s size and scope of operations.

Sources privy to the discussion said the ASI will soon engage 20-25 additional archaeologists and train them for the UAW to then take up more explorations in the coastal region of Maharashtra and water bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

The UAW had been defunct for over 15 years before its recent revival. In February, it resumed explorations at the ancient sites off the coast of Dwarka in Gujarat.

“We are training more people to take up underwater work. Now, we have a solid team of five people, including three new divers. Earlier, there were just two and one of them was a photographer. Many divers are approaching us. There is one in the Army. To strengthen this unit, we must plan how to work in our field offices,” officials said.