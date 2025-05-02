Oppose, defame, then adopt — BJP's policy playbook: Congress slams govt over caste census U-turn

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the government's caste census decision is in line with its pattern of ​​first opposing every good scheme or policy, defaming it and then adopting the same policy in the face of public pressure and reality.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged that the Modi government is only adept at diverting the attention of the public, running away from real issues and furthering its divisive agenda.

"Apart from this, they have neither any policy nor any intention - only the politics of lies, propaganda and hatred," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Caste census - which the Modi government tried to suppress for years - the same government has finally succumbed to the unwavering fight of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and countless social workers and organizations. This is an important milestone in the fight for social justice," Ramesh said.

The Modi government, which till yesterday was shying away from even its name and was leaving no stone unturned to ridicule and procrastinate, has today agreed to conduct a caste census, bowing to the heavy pressure of the public and the struggle of the opposition, he said.

"In fact, this has been the pattern of the BJP government - ''first oppose every good scheme or policy, defame it' - and when faced with public pressure and reality, adopt the same policy," Ramesh said.

"Remember what the Prime Minister said in Parliament about MGNREGA - 'Monument of failure' - The scheme which the world called a model of rural employment and poverty alleviation, the same MGNREGA was mocked, it was said that people are digging pits. But when a crisis like Coronavirus came, this MGNREGA became the backbone of the poor of the country. What happened then? The government also increased its budget and also tried to take credit for it," the Congress leader said.