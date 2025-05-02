PM Modi commissions Vizhinjam International Seaport, calls it gateway to India’s maritime future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport, here, which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.
The PM arrived at the port area by helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram city at 10.15 am and walked around the transshipment hub wearing a hard hat, taking stock of the facilities here.
Subsequently, at 11.33 am, he formally commissioned the first phase of the facility in the presence of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Located in Thiruvananthapuram district, the port is expected to transform India's role in international trade and shipping.
The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership.
Following a successful trial run, the port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.
The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an ambitious project taken up by the Government of Kerala. The port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited has commenced the construction on December 5, 2015.
It is the country's first dedicated container transhipment port, representing the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.
Vizhinjam Port, which is strategically important, has been identified as a key priority project that will contribute to strengthening India's position in global trade, enhancing logistics efficiency, and reducing reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world's busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India's position in global trade.
