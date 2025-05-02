Ram Darbar to be adorned with idols on May 23, special darshan passes to be issued

“The consecration rituals of Ram Darbar and Sheshavatar temple will commence on June 3 and conclude on June 5,” he added.

Mishra also stated that the date for opening the Ram Darbar for public darshan would be decided by the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He further said that passes would be issued for devotees to visit the Ram Darbar on the first floor, with 750 people allowed darshan each day. “Around 50 passes will be issued by the temple trust per hour and the darshan will be held on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.

Highlighting safety protocols, Mishra noted that only 50 devotees would be allowed on the first floor every hour in accordance with guidelines set by the scientists of the Central Building Research Institute of India (CBRI), Roorkee. “The main temple has been equipped with 10 sensors to monitor the movement of stones. Even during an earthquake, the sensors will alert in advance. With the help of these sensors, the temple’s load during the first three months will be monitored and studied,” he said.

The Construction Committee chairman added that all construction within the temple premises, except the boundary and auditorium, would be completed by December 2025.