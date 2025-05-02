‘Rising mercury hurts workers in informal sectors’

NEW DELHI: Rising temperatures are leading to significant productivity losses, particularly among street vendors, and posing serious health risks, according to a new report.

The report highlights that for every 1°C increase in temperature, informal workers’ earnings can decrease by up to 19%. Income losses could reach 40% due to unbearable midday heat and reduced business activity.

Additionally, medical expenses for these workers are rising by approximately 14%, underscoring the severe connection between climate change, health, and economic stability, says the study by Greenpeace India.

The report – ‘Ground Zero: Climate Experiences among Informal Workers in Delhi’ – said an average street vendor earns around `1,000 on normal day. However, the extreme heat disrupts their regular earnings.