Stray incidents of violence disrupt Assam panchayat polls

GUWAHATI: The first of the two-phase Assam panchayat elections held on Friday were marred by sporadic incidents of violence.

The polls were held in 14 districts covering 216 zilla parishads, 94 anchalik panchayats and 1,139 gaon panchayats. A voter turnout of over 56 per cent was recorded till 3:30 pm.

Violence broke out at a polling centre at Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district, prompting authorities to stop polling for an hour.

The supporters of two rival parties had picked up an altercation, which was followed by a clash in which two people were injured. Security personnel brought the situation under control. An attempt to cast proxy votes is said to have triggered the violence.

In another incident in the district, a Congress candidate was injured in an attack by a supporter of a rival party. He was taken to a health centre for treatment, reports said.

The second phase polls will be held on May 7. The votes of both phases will be counted on May 11.

NDA candidates have already bagged 37 zila parishad and 288 anchalik panchayat seats uncontested. Independents won 15 anchalik parishad seats, Congress nine and All India United Democratic Front one.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people to exercise their franchise, stating that their votes would go a long way in strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

Similarly, state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah had called upon people to come out of their homes and cast their votes.

“Just as we are free to demand our democratic rights, we should also be ready to do our democratic duties. Voting without fear or favour is one of them,” he stated.