US stands strong with India against terrorism, PM Modi has our full support: State Department

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON: The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has our full support”, the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing Thursday that Washington is “monitoring closely” the situation between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday.

“As the President articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support,” Bruce said.