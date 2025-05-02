Vadodara tragedy haunts Gujarat CM’s event as mourning mothers thrown out for demanding answers

AHMEDABAD: At a grand ceremony in Gujarat’s Vadodara’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall, where new development projects worth Rs 1,156 crore were launched, a dramatic protest erupted, drawing statewide attention.

As Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and top officials presided over the event, two grieving mothers, who lost their children in the Harni boat tragedy, stood up mid-program to demand justice.

In a shocking turn of events, police officers forcibly removed the two mothers from the venue in an apparent attempt to silence their protest. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel dismissed their appeal, accusing them of acting with a "pre-planned agenda."

The event saw the presence of the Chief Minister, MLAs, the Municipal Commissioner, the Collector, senior office-bearers, and a large gathering of party workers.

Taking the stage, Chief Minister Patel praised the momentum of progress under the Modi government, declaring, “Development has gained unprecedented speed in Vadodara. The poor have been given houses.”

However, the program took a dramatic turn when two women dressed in saffron sarees, Sarla Shinde and Sandhya Nizama, rose from the packed audience and interrupted Patel’s speech.

“No development has happened here!” the women shouted. “The houses built are lying vacant for 10 years. We have not been allotted homes, and we have not even received justice yet!” they protested, drawing immediate attention and momentarily halting the proceedings.