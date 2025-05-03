22.7 lakh students to take NEET-UG; NTA targets fake news, 165 telegram channels flagged

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken action against over 165 Telegram channels and more than 32 Instagram accounts for disseminating false information regarding the availability of NEET UG 2025 examination content.

Over 22.7 lakh candidates have registered for the examination, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday (May 4), from 2 PM to 5 PM, at 5,453 centres across India and in 13 cities abroad.

An official release from the Director General of NTA, Pradeep Singh Kharola, on Saturday stated: “Mock drills at all centres were successfully conducted today. All preparations and logistical arrangements for organising a safe and secure examination have been made.”

In a bid to curb the spread of baseless rumours about the NEET UG 2025 exam content, the agency has taken up cases against the reported Telegram and Instagram accounts through its Suspicious Claims Portal. These cases have been forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The release further stated that all state governments have been placed on alert to apprehend anyone attempting to engage in unfair practices.

It warned that unscrupulous individuals trying to exploit students by falsely promising medical seats would fall under the ambit of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, which mandates stringent penalties for those found guilty of adopting or facilitating unfair means.

Cautioning candidates to remain vigilant, the agency urged students to rely only on official communication from the NTA website and avoid engaging with unverified sources or middlemen.