6 dead, 75 injured in stampede at Lairai Devi temple in North Goa

PANAJI: At least six persons were killed, and atleast 75 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival, he said, adding that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained after a probe.

At least six persons were killed in the stampede, and several devotees have sustained injuries, officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said at least 30 people sustained injuries, of which eight are in critical condition and two were referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

Rane said the state health department is working relentlessly to provide the best medical care to those affected by the Lairai Zatra incident.

"As per the latest reports, 75 patients have been attended to across government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), community health centres (CHC) in Bicholim and Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC)," he said in a statement.

He said 18 patients were in treatment at Asilo Hospital, CHC Bicholim had three under observation, and CHC Sankhali has one patient in its care.

Eight injured persons were admitted at the district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries, he added.

"We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa district hospital," Rane said.

Rane said additional doctors were roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up to provide consolidated care.

"All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient," he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the injured at the North Goa district hospital.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Prime Minister Modi spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time," Sawant later posted on X.

Meanwhile, Sawant also announced that an inquiry will be conducted into the stampede, and said the probe report will be made public.

Talking to reporters at the site, Sawant said, "I have asked for a detailed inquiry into the incident. We will make the report public."