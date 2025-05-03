After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to skip Russia's Victory Day parade, his deputy to represent India

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly opted out of representing India at the 80th anniversary celebrations of Victory Day, to be held in Moscow on May 9.

Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations. Although no official reason was provided for his decision not to go, it is believed to be linked to the security situation following the Pahalgam attack.

The news of Rajnath Singh attending the Victory Parade was initially shared by Russian officials.

Sources in the Ministry of Defence have stated that Rajnath Singh's deputy, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, will now represent India at the parade in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Victory Day celebrations at Red Square in Moscow.

As Moscow prepares to host around 20 foreign leaders, confirmations have been received from several leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russia has announced a ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10 in observance of World War II Victory Day. Russia celebrates May 9 as the day of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia twice last year—once for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and again to attend the BRICS Summit. President Putin is scheduled to visit India later this year.