Asia's most endangered turtle species returns to Ganga in landmark conservation effort

To monitor the animals, each turtle has been fitted with a sonic transmitter attached to its shell, enabling conservationists to track their movements and behaviour in real time. The data collected will help researchers understand the turtles’ behavioural patterns, adaptation to the new environment, and the challenges they may encounter.

“This will also help conservationists chart out the future course and make subsequent reintroductions more effective,” said a senior official involved in the project.

Once widespread across the Ganga and Brahmaputra river systems, the red-crowned roofed turtle now survives in the wild only in the Chambal River, where fewer than 300 individuals are believed to remain. The species is listed as “Critically Endangered” on the IUCN Red List and is also recognised among the Top 50 Most Endangered Tortoises and Freshwater Turtles in Asia.

Officials confirmed that globally accepted translocation protocols were strictly followed. The turtles were released in the Ganga during the early hours of April 26, 2025. The conservation teams ensured the animals were well-hydrated, stress-free, and transported at night to avoid daytime heat exposure.

Importantly, the reintroduction event was designed to be more than just a scientific operation—it was also a celebration of community-led conservation. Local villagers, school students, and religious leaders (sadhus) gathered along the riverbank to witness the turtles’ return to the Ganga.

Officials believe that this reintroduction effort—hailed as a model for similar conservation projects across India—will not only support the revival of the red-crowned roofed turtle but also contribute vital data toward the conservation of other endangered freshwater species.