Border skirmishes continue in different sectors along LoC for 9th day in J-K

JAMMU: The post-to-post small arms firing between India and Pakistani troops continued in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the ninth consecutive night, officials said on Saturday.

However, there was no casualty in the border skirmishes initiated by Pakistan troops in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

This was the nine consecutive nights of unprovoked firing from across the border, which had mostly restricted to LoC.

There was only one incident of firing along the International Border (IB).

Firing between the two sides comes amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

During the night of May 2 and 3, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately, a defence spokesman said.