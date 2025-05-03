CRPF dismisses jawan for hiding marraige to Pakistani woman, aiding visa overstay

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman as his action was found to be detrimental to national security, official sources said Saturday.

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

He was "dismissed from service" under the rules that do not require conducting an enquiry, official sources told PTI.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.