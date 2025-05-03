India bans direct, indirect imports from Pakistan with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: In response to growing tensions with Pakistan, the Indian government has completely banned all imports and transit of goods coming directly or indirectly from Pakistan. This includes all types of goods, whether they are usually allowed for import or not.

The decision was made official through a new rule added to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023. The ban takes effect immediately and will stay in place until the government decides otherwise.

The government said the move is necessary for national security and public interest. If any exceptions are needed, they will require special approval from the Indian government.

Although the ban sounds major, trade between India and Pakistan is already very limited. In the current financial year (FY25), India has imported goods worth less than $0.5 million from Pakistan, while exports to Pakistan were around $500 million. India had already made Pakistani imports expensive by adding a 200% tariff after the Pulwama attack in 2019, which brought imports down to just $0.42 million between April 2024 and January 2025.

Most of the recent imports were small items like figs, herbs such as basil and rosemary, and Himalayan pink salt. Trade expert Ajay Srivastava from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the ban is more symbolic, as India does not rely on Pakistani products.

However, he added that Pakistan might still need Indian goods and could continue to get them through third countries using legal or informal channels.

This trade ban follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam on Indian tourists, reportedly by terrorists trained in Pakistan. In response, both countries have also shut their airspace to each other’s airlines, further escalating the situation.

