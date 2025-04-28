Cross-border families crumble as tensions rise

JAIPUR: The heightened tension in India-Pakistan relations since the terror attack in Pahalgam has disrupted the lives of countless ordinary folk. Taking a tough stance, the Indian government has revoked the visas of Pakistani citizens and directed them to return to their country. This decision has shaken the lives of several Pakistani citizens and families who have recently come to Rajasthan, which shares the longest common border with Pakistan.

Among the worst-hit is the love story of two youths from Jaisalmer, which flourished in Pakistan two years ago and culminated in their marriage but has now fallen prey to sudden orders from the government.

Cousins Saleh Mohammad and Mushtaq Ali, residents of Devikot in Jaisalmer, went to meet their aunt in the Ghotki district of Sindh province of Pakistan in July 2023. There, they fell in love with two girls named Karam Khatun (21) and Sachul (22). The two couples entered wedlock in August 2023 with the families’ consent.

Despite the Nikah, the brides could not get a visa to India, but the grooms had to return in September 2023. After a wait of about one and a half years, the brides finally got their visas, came to Jaisalmer on April 11, and started living with their husbands and their families.