India closes airspace to Pakistani aircrafts a week after Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India has issued an official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) barring access to its airspace for all aircraft linked to Pakistan, IndiaToday reported.

The restriction applies to Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including both commercial and military flights. The ban will be in place till the early morning of May 24, as per the current NOTAM.

This development comes as Pakistani airlines had already begun rerouting flights to avoid Indian airspace, anticipating potential retaliatory measures following the attack. Pakistan’s move is slated to hit over 800 west-bound international flights a week operated by Indian airlines from Northern Indian airports.

With the Indian government's formal decision now in effect, Pakistan-based carriers will need to rely on alternative routes—likely passing through China or Sri Lanka—to reach Southeast Asian region.

The current move mirrors a previous response by Pakistan, which had earlier closed its airspace to Indian aircraft following tensions in Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing restrictions underscore heightened regional tensions and their growing impact on civil aviation in South Asia.