Defence Ministry initiates acquisition of Very Short Range Air Defence System(VSHORADS)

NEW DELHI: To strenghten air defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (New Generation), or VSHORADS (NG).

The proposal includes the acquisition of 48 launchers, 48 night vision sights, 85 missiles, and one missile test station. The contract will fall under the 'Buy (Indian)' category.

Elaborating on the operational characteristics, the RFP says, "To meet the evolving dynamic air threat, Army Air Defence requires Very Short Range Air Defence (Vshorads) Man-portable Missile System for effective terminal and point defence."

The system is proposed to be employed across all terrain in the country: High Altitude Areas - upto 4500m or more, Plains/Riverine, Desert, Coastal areas and Maritime. It should have a "Maximum range of 6000 m (6km) hitting targets upto 3500 (3.5kms) above ground levels."

"It should have the capability to engage fighter, transport aircraft, helicopters and UAS.", the RFP defines.