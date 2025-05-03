Defence Ministry initiates acquisition of Very Short Range Air Defence System(VSHORADS)

NEW DELHI: To strenghten air defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (New Generation), or VSHORADS (NG).
The proposal includes the acquisition of 48 launchers, 48 night vision sights, 85 missiles, and one missile test station. The contract will fall under the 'Buy (Indian)' category.
Elaborating on the operational characteristics, the RFP says, "To meet the evolving dynamic air threat, Army Air Defence requires Very Short Range Air Defence (Vshorads) Man-portable Missile System for effective terminal and point defence."
The system is proposed to be employed across all terrain in the country: High Altitude Areas - upto 4500m or more, Plains/Riverine, Desert, Coastal areas and Maritime. It should have a "Maximum range of 6000 m (6km) hitting targets upto 3500 (3.5kms) above ground levels."
"It should have the capability to engage fighter, transport aircraft, helicopters and UAS.", the RFP defines.
These Vshorads, based on Infra-Red Homing (IR) technology, are effective fire-and-forget type of missile systems and are being referred to as Vshorad-NG.
The participating bidders have to ensure "Minimum Indigenous Content (IC) required in case of indigenous design greater than 50 per cent, otherwise more than 60 percent."
The bidder would be bound by a condition in the contract that he is in a position to provide product support in terms of maintenance, materials and spares for a minimum period of 15 years
The RFP is supposed to be a self-contained document that enables vendors to make their offer after consideration of all requirements of the acquisition.
The Vshorad system should comprise an IR homing missile coupled to a man-portable launching mechanism and suitable sighting system to engage targets both by day and night.
The Vshorad-NG will be used by all three services as a terminal and point defence system against all types of aircraft, helicopters and UAS.
The Vshorad-NG should have flexible deployability as they are proposed to be employed in Manportable configuration or Para dropped operations method, on land and ship based platforms
The RFP on the Missile Testing Station seeks that "There should be a facility of a portable Missile Testing Station which functions in all terrains and climatic conditions. It should be capable of being mounted on vehicles/other platforms."
The shelf life of the missile should not be less than 15 years and extendable up to 25 years.