IMD forecasts thunderstorms, hailstorms over major parts of India this week

After stormy weather in the past 24-hours in North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Northwest India, including the Delhi-NCR region, as well as East and Central India, for the next four days. The regions are expected to experience heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, and strong winds, occur throughout the week.

Following it, the IMD has issued an agromet advisory to protect crops and orchards. They also urged residents of vulnerable regions, particularly in urban and hilly areas to take necessary precautions before the hazardous weather.

In the past 24-hours, Delhi's Safdarjung station recorded 77 mm of rainfall, marking the second-highest amount of rainfall for May since 1901. The highest was 119.3 mm, recorded on May 20, 2021, at the Safdarjung Airport.

This recent rainfall was associated with the remnants of the "Tauktae" cyclone that crossed the Gujarat coast. After significant downpours along with thunderstorms, minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR dropped by as much as 8°C, and it has been predicted that maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR will be below normal by 1-3°C in the coming days.

The IMD reports that multiple weather systems are currently in place, leading to continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in the region. A combination of a western disturbance and a series of cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana has created hazardous weather conditions across large areas of North India.