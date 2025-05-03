Indian influencers shape $350 bn spending annually

NEW DELHI: India’s digital landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the rise of its creator economy. According to a new report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consulting firm, the country’s creators currently influence over 350 billion US dollar in consumer spending annually; a figure expected to surpass 1 trillion US dollar by 2030.

The report titled “From Content to Commerce: Mapping India’s Creator Economy” will be launched on Saturday at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai.

As per the report, India is home to 2 to 2.5 million active digital creators, with over 1,000 followers. Despite the scale, only 8–10 percent of them currently monetize their content effectively, underscoring the untapped potential of the fast-growing sector. The creator ecosystem’s direct revenues, estimated at 20–25 US dollar billion at present, are projected to reach 100–125 billion US dollars by the end of the decade.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) said, “Discussions on the emerging contours of artificial intelligence (AI), social media, animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector and films reflect India’s expanding footprint in the digital media sphere.”