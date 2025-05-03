Jaipur police detain four activists trying to save Dol Ka Baadh forest

JAIPUR: Tension gripped Jaipur on Saturday as police detained four individuals, two student protesters and two environmental activists, during a demonstration against tree-cutting in the Dol Ka Baadh forest. Among those taken into custody was Ashutosh Ranka, a leading face of the "Save Dol Ka Baadh" campaign to save a vital green lung on the outskirts of Rajasthan's capital city.

The detentions came shortly after labourers and machinery sent by the Rajasthan government arrived to begin forest clearing for a controversial government-backed construction project.

Activists claim the state government plans to remove nearly 100 acres of dense forest to construct the ‘Prime Minister’s Unity Mall’, a project being advanced under the name of tribal welfare. The land is also slated for other structures, including a Rajasthan Mandapam, residential complexes, and a revived Fintech Park.

Dol Ka Baadh, which has evolved into a thriving forest over the last thirty years, is considered a critical ecological buffer for South Jaipur. The area contains over 2,400 fully grown trees, dozens of medicinal herb species, and native wildlife, making it a rare urban green zone. Locals often refer to it as the region’s "green lungs."