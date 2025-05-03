J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets with PM Modi for first time after Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Ten days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

This marked the first meeting between the J&K Chief Minister and the Prime Minister following the attack, which claimed the lives of 27 people from across India at Pahalgam on 22 April. During the 35-minute meeting, Abdullah discussed several matters, including the situation that unfolded in the Valley post-attack and the notable decline in tourist numbers across the region.

According to sources, Abdullah arrived at the PM’s residence in the afternoon as per a scheduled appointment and briefed PM Modi on the situation. Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), National Conference – Abdullah’s party – shared, “Chief Minister J&K Omar Abdullah called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including last week’s Pahalgam terror attack.”

The J&K CM’s meeting with PM Narendra Modi occurred amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack, and increasing calls for strong military action against terror camps and other elements promoting terrorism from Pakistani soil. Sources reported that the J&K CM also extended his government’s support to the Centre in the fight against terrorism during the meeting.