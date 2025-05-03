J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets with PM Modi for first time after Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Ten days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.
This marked the first meeting between the J&K Chief Minister and the Prime Minister following the attack, which claimed the lives of 27 people from across India at Pahalgam on 22 April. During the 35-minute meeting, Abdullah discussed several matters, including the situation that unfolded in the Valley post-attack and the notable decline in tourist numbers across the region.
According to sources, Abdullah arrived at the PM’s residence in the afternoon as per a scheduled appointment and briefed PM Modi on the situation. Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), National Conference – Abdullah’s party – shared, “Chief Minister J&K Omar Abdullah called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including last week’s Pahalgam terror attack.”
The J&K CM’s meeting with PM Narendra Modi occurred amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack, and increasing calls for strong military action against terror camps and other elements promoting terrorism from Pakistani soil. Sources reported that the J&K CM also extended his government’s support to the Centre in the fight against terrorism during the meeting.
Recently, Abdullah stated that public outrage following the attack had sent a powerful message to terrorists and signalled a nearing end to terrorism in J&K. Addressing a special session of the J&K Assembly after the attack, he said the Assembly felt the pain of the victims’ families more than anyone else, and condemned the killings during the one-day session.
His words struck a chord when he said, “I did not have the words to apologise to these families, though the security of Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the elected government.” He also expressed sorrow for failing to ensure the safe return of the tourists, acknowledging his role as tourism minister. Meanwhile, sources suggested that Abdullah’s meeting with the Prime Minister was also an expression of solidarity with any action taken against terrorism and the elements that support it.
Notably, following Abdullah’s meeting with PM Modi, the Navy Chief also met with the Prime Minister, reportedly to brief him on the latest preparedness against terrorism. It is believed that India may soon deliver a strong response to what is seen as the ‘terror factory’ of Pakistan, following diplomatic efforts to isolate it after the attack.
The President of India, Prime Minister Modi, and senior ministers have postponed some foreign visits due to the prevailing tension between the two nuclear-armed nations. Sources stated that airspace over Pakistan has reportedly been closed until 23 May. “So one may anticipate a strong action before that deadline of air space closure,” remarked a source cryptically.