Maoist killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariabad

RAIPUR: A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with the security forces near hilly forested terrain of Motipani in Gariaband district, about 170 km east of Raipur, the police said on Saturday.
“Based on specific inputs about the presence of Maoists in the forest region of Motipani village under Jugad police station limits in Gariaband, a joint team comprising E-30 district force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation.
When the forces reached the hilly terrain close to Motipani, the Maoists opened indiscriminate firing resulting in an exchange of fire. The body of Maoist was found after the encounter. The gunfight continued for around half-an hour.
The Red rebels later fled into the nearby jungles”, said Nikhil Rakhecha, Gariaband district police chief.
The deceased Naxal has been identified as Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Yogesh carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the officer added. Sources said , no security personnel were injured in the operation.
The forces also recovered one self loading rifle (SLR), explosives and naxal materials during further search operations in the area.
This year, 146 bodies of Maoists have been recovered so far in various encounters in Chhattisgarh including 129 killed in the Bastar division.
Gariaband, adjoining Odisha state, is among the Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh.