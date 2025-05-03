Mehbooba lauds wife of navy officer killed in Pahalgam for communal harmony appeal, slams Farooq

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday lauded Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's widow Himanshi for her appeal for communal harmony, saying the country should draw inspiration from her.

Mentioning Himanshi Narwal's "don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris" comment, Mehbooba sought to corner National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for his remarks to a section of media that attacks like the one in Pahalgam on April 22 cannot happen without support.

In a media interview, the NC chief had said, "I do not think these things can happen unless someone helped them. They came from there. How did they come?" The PDP president said Abdullah's remarks were not only "misleading" but also "fatal", especially at a time when students and traders from Jammu and Kashmir were highly vulnerable and prone to attacks after the Pahalgam incident that left the nation grieving and outraged.

"Farooq Sahab's statement implicating Kashmiris in the Pahalgam terror attack is deeply disturbing and regrettable. As a senior leader, that too as a Kashmiri, his statement risks fuelling divisive narratives providing ammunition to certain media channels to further stereotype and stigmatise Kashmiris and Muslims," Mehbooba said in a post on X.