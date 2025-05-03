NIA questions two jailed LeT operatives in Pahalgam terror attack probe

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths are questioning two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists—Mushtaq and Nisar—currently lodged in a Jammu jail for their links to the 2023 Rajouri attack, as investigators have found similarities in the modus operandi used in the Pahalgam attack on tourists, officials said on Saturday.

Mushtaq and Nisar have been in jail since April 2023 for their role in the terror attack on civilians in Rajouri district, followed by an IED blast in which seven people, including two children, were killed and several others injured.

Meanwhile, NIA investigators have expanded the scope of their probe, as a significant lead has emerged related to the movement of a banned Huawei satellite phone in the Pahalgam region at the time of the attack, officials added.

Huawei, a Chinese company, is prohibited in India, raising suspicions that the device was smuggled from Pakistan or another foreign country, they said.