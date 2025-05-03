Rajkot cops bust Pakistani family staying under radar for 25 years, net six more illegal Bangladeshis

AHMEDABAD: Blowing the lid off a decades-old illegal stay racket, Rajkot police on Saturday arrested three Pakistanis and six more Bangladeshis living unlawfully in the district. Investigations revealed that the Pakistanis had crossed into India over 25 years ago and overstayed their visas. They remained under the radar until the Rajkot Rural LCB team swooped in and nabbed them. They are now under intense interrogation to unearth deeper links.

Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav told The New Indian Express, "In line with the state government’s directives, we, along with the Rajkot district police, Rural SOG, and LCB teams, initiated extensive investigations across the region. Acting on a specific tip-off, the Rajkot Rural LCB team focused on Lodhika taluka, where Pakistani nationals were suspected of living unlawfully."

Sweeping into the area, police discovered a family without any valid Indian documents — no election card, no Aadhaar, nothing to prove legal residency. Intense questioning soon revealed their true identity: Pakistani citizens who had crossed into Rajkot over two decades ago and never returned. As the shocking details surfaced, the police detained the family.