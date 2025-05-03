Rajkot cops bust Pakistani family staying under radar for 25 years, net six more illegal Bangladeshis

AHMEDABAD: Blowing the lid off a decades-old illegal stay racket, Rajkot police on Saturday arrested three Pakistanis and six more Bangladeshis living unlawfully in the district. Investigations revealed that the Pakistanis had crossed into India over 25 years ago and overstayed their visas. They remained under the radar until the Rajkot Rural LCB team swooped in and nabbed them. They are now under intense interrogation to unearth deeper links.
Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav told The New Indian Express, "In line with the state government’s directives, we, along with the Rajkot district police, Rural SOG, and LCB teams, initiated extensive investigations across the region. Acting on a specific tip-off, the Rajkot Rural LCB team focused on Lodhika taluka, where Pakistani nationals were suspected of living unlawfully."
Sweeping into the area, police discovered a family without any valid Indian documents — no election card, no Aadhaar, nothing to prove legal residency. Intense questioning soon revealed their true identity: Pakistani citizens who had crossed into Rajkot over two decades ago and never returned. As the shocking details surfaced, the police detained the family.
The three Pakistani nationals arrested from Rajkot have been identified as Rizwanaben Munafbhai Tatariya, 50, her son Zeeshan Munafbhai Tatariya, 29, and her other minor son. During interrogation, Rizwanaben confessed that she was born in Karachi in 1975 and married Munafbhai in 1992. Munafbhai slipped into India in 1994, and five years later, in 1999, Rizwanaben and their son Zeeshan followed on a joint Pakistani passport — but when the time came to return, they chose to vanish into Rajkot’s Lodhika taluka instead.
The family's roots deepened when Zeeshan, despite being a Pakistani national, married an Indian woman in 2021, further complicating the legal tangle. Their union led to the birth of a son in 2022, who is now two years old.
Expanding their crackdown, Rajkot police also carried out raids across areas like Bhagwatipara, Morbi Road, Ramnathpara and Jungleshwar, where six more illegal residents were unmasked as Bangladeshi nationals. With these arrests, the number of Bangladeshis held in Rajkot has now surged to 21, widening the scope of the investigation. The detained Bangladeshis are currently under intense questioning. Authorities have made it clear that once their foreign citizenship is formally confirmed through interrogation, swift action will follow to deport them back to Bangladesh.