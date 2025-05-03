Ranchi Diary | Jharkhand to soon set up a sports university

Jharkhand is all set to make a significant leap in sports development with the announcement of its first ‘State Sports University.’ The initiative will be driven jointly by the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting a structured sporting ecosystem. At the Governing Council of JSSPS meeting on Friday, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari officially directed officials to commence groundwork for establishing the university. On the basis of her recent visit to Barcelona, Tiwari underscored the need for early talent identification.
Electricity rate surges by 6.34% in the state
The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) raised the power tariff in the state by 6.34%, effective May 1. Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay `6.70 per unit, up from `6.30, while urban consumers will pay `6.85 per unit, up from `6.65. While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff went up by 20 paise. The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month. Of the nearly 46 L domestic consumers, around 40L consumers are availing 200 units of free electricity per household per month in the state.
Health insurance for 27K practising lawyers
The state will launch a health insurance scheme for advocates and their dependents on Saturday. It will benefit about 27,000 advocates and their family members.CM Hemant Soren will formally launch this scheme by handing over Advocate Health Insurance Cards to them. The decision follows a Jharkhand HC order that lawyers help in getting justice to society, but they do not get proper facilities from the state or central government for themselves. The court had said that the state and central governments should start schemes like health insurance and life insurance for advocates, as many lawyers are facing financial difficulties and are unable to even get treatment.
