Ranchi Diary | Jharkhand to soon set up a sports university

Jharkhand is all set to make a significant leap in sports development with the announcement of its first ‘State Sports University.’ The initiative will be driven jointly by the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting a structured sporting ecosystem. At the Governing Council of JSSPS meeting on Friday, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari officially directed officials to commence groundwork for establishing the university. On the basis of her recent visit to Barcelona, Tiwari underscored the need for early talent identification.

Electricity rate surges by 6.34% in the state

The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) raised the power tariff in the state by 6.34%, effective May 1. Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay `6.70 per unit, up from `6.30, while urban consumers will pay `6.85 per unit, up from `6.65. While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff went up by 20 paise. The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month. Of the nearly 46 L domestic consumers, around 40L consumers are availing 200 units of free electricity per household per month in the state.