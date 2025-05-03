Shimla municipal commissioner court orders demolition of two more floors of Sanjauli mosque

CHANDIGARH: The Court of the Municipal Commissioner has ordered the demolition of two additional floors of the mosque in the Sanjauli area of Shimla, following a similar order issued last year for the demolition of three floors of the same mosque.

This decision was made after the Waqf Board failed to present the mosque’s revenue records during the court hearing.

The Waqf Board’s lawyer argued that the mosque originally existed before 1947 and was rebuilt after being demolished. However, Commissioner Bhupender Kumar Attri questioned why the necessary permissions, including architectural plans, were not obtained from the municipal corporation for the reconstruction.

MC Commissioner Attri ruled that the mosque had been built without the required approvals, including a building permit, a no-objection certificate, and a sanctioned map, all in violation of municipal regulations. He ordered the demolition of the lower two floors, in addition to the three floors previously ordered to be demolished in October last year.