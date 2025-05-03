Tech giants partner with government to develop Indian Institute of Creative Technology

MUMBAI: On the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the central government has decided to develop the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT)—a National Centre of Excellence dedicated exclusively to the AVGC-XR sector in Mumbai.

As part of this initiative, global tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Star India, Meta, and Adobe are long-term partners in transforming IICT into a world-class institution. On the third day of the Wave Summit, Microsoft, Google, and Meta signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the presence of I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Jio World Centre on Saturday.

These partnerships aim to enhance education, research, and innovation in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, film, and extended reality. The goal is to replicate India’s successful IT model in the creative and digital media sectors, developing a sustainable ecosystem for long-term growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 400 crore for setting up IICT, while the land for the project has been provided by the Maharashtra government. Ten acres of land at Mumbai Film City have been identified and will be used for IICT development.