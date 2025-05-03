Tejashwi bats for stronger EBC representation in Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday appealed to the public to give him a chance by voting in a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government in the upcoming October-November assembly elections.

Speaking at the EBC Jagao Rally in the state capital, Tejashwi said that if the Grand Alliance comes to power, his government would take swift action against wrongdoers, jail the corrupt, and deal firmly with criminals.

Hitting out at the NDA government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, the former deputy chief minister said that corruption was at its peak and criminals were ruling the roost. The government has failed to deliver justice to people, he alleged.

He exhorted people to uproot the 20-year-old government in Bihar, which has lost both its credibility and relevance. “This is the right time to uproot the NDA government. The new government will give due representation and dignity to extremely backward classes (EBCs),” he asserted.

He exuded confidence that NDA would not return to power in 2025 assembly elections.

“People will change this ‘khatara’ government,” he said, adding that the majority of people who migrate from Bihar to other states in search of livelihood were from EBC. He claimed that people were fed up with rising incidents of crime and corruption prevalent in government offices. “No work is done in the government offices without paying bribes to the officials and employees. But the government is silent on the issue,” he claimed.