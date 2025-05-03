‘Time has come for a powerful response to Pakistan,’ AIMIM chief Owaisi says at Bihar rally

PATNA: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for orchestrating the terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. He said that no outsider has the right to come to India and take the lives of innocent people.

Addressing a public rally at Bahadurganj in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, Owaisi expressed his displeasure over the incident and promised full support to the Central government in dealing with terrorism. “The time has come for a powerful response,” Owaisi said, adding that terrorists asking tourists about their religion before killing them was highly condemnable.

“We have seen terror groups from Pakistan commit such heinous crimes before. I am standing firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. Whatever action is decided against the terrorists, we are with you. We want justice for the victims and their families, who are shell-shocked by the incident,” he told the gathering.