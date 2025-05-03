UGC sets up panel to probe twin suicides

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday set up a four-member fact finding committee to examine the two suicides which took place within four months at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar.

The panel will take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents. It has been given a ten days to submit its report.

An order issued by the UGC said, “In view of the consecutive suicide incidents at KIIT, Bhubaneshwar on February 16, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the UGC as the regulatory body, has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidents and ensure compliance with student welfare and safety regulations and further suggest measures to prevent such incidents.”