'Violation of principles': Akal Takht directs filmmakers to refrain from making movies on Sikh historical figures

Gargaj pointed out that the Religious Advisory Committee of the SGPC had passed a resolution in 1934 strictly prohibiting the portrayal of Sikh Gurus and their family members. Similar resolutions were adopted in 1940, 2003, 2015, and 2022.

The meeting was convened following the release of the film Akaal by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, which drew objections from Sikh organisations. The gathering included Sikh intellectuals, scholars, Panthic personalities, and artists who discussed the implications of films, animated productions, and AI-generated content related to Sikh Gurus, historical Sikh warriors, and Sikh history more broadly.

Jathedar Gargaj later stated that the suggestions received during the meeting would be carefully reviewed. A committee will soon be formed to evaluate these suggestions in line with Sikh principles. A draft policy will be prepared in collaboration with the SGPC.

Referring to Akshay Kumar’s recent statement expressing his desire to make a film on Hari Singh Nalwa, Jathedar Gargaj reiterated that such a project would not be allowed. He emphasized that Nalwa, who was martyred in the Battle of Jamrud, is a revered figure in the Sikh community, and making films about Sikh martyrs is strictly prohibited.

A statement issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat noted that scholars expressed concerns over how current technological trends pose significant challenges to Sikh identity, traditions, and philosophy. It stressed the importance of preserving and promoting traditional modes of religious engagement, such as oral traditions, Gurdwaras, and Sikh institutions.

Jathedar Gargaj concluded by stating that all scholars present at the meeting unanimously agreed that the Sikh community cannot permit its heroes and martyrs to be used for commercial purposes. He emphasized that the Khalsa Panth remains clear and united in its position: no films should be made featuring representations of Sikh Gurus, their family members, Sahibzadas (sons of Gurus), Sikh martyrs, revered personalities, or Sikh religious ceremonies.