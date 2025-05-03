WAVES Bazaar secures deals worth RS 1000 crore on third day of summit in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The WAVES Bazaar, a flagship initiative of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), has struck over Rs 1000 crore deals on the third day of the Wave summit in Mumbai.
According to Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the total deal value is projected to exceed Rs 1000 crore by the close of the event. Mr Jaju said there is an overwhelming response to WAVES Bazaar.
“The pavilions of various firms that showcase their products and talents are fetching good deals. In the second day of the summit, the total deal amount was over Rs 250 crore, while on the third day, the deal amount went more than Rs 1000 crore. Each participant in the wave summit is very happy with the positive response. The platform created by the central government is working effectively for all stakeholders,” he added.
“The early success of the WAVES Bazaar reinforces the narrative that India’s soft power, content innovation, and market scale are now ripe for global export. The robust participation from European and Asian players, combined with tangible outcomes in film, animation, music, and VFX, suggest a future where India is no longer just a content consumer, but a lead collaborator in the creation of the world’s entertainment,” he said.
He added that WAVES Bazaar has achieved what few first-time markets can: delivering results, fostering collaborations, and signaling that India is open for creative business.
WAVES Bazaar marks a strategic shift in global content commerce, with its inaugural edition positioning India as a key hub for cross-border media partnerships. The event attracted participants from 22 countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Russia, and New Zealand.
It has played host to 95 global buyers and 224 sellers, including major international and Indian entertainment giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Meta, Disney Star, Zee Entertainment, Banijay Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony LIV, YRF, Dharma Productions, Jio Studios, and representatives from the Rotterdam Film Festival and Rushlake Media.
Billed as India’s first dedicated B2B buyer-seller marketplace for the M&E sector in association with FICCI, the WAVES Bazaar facilitated high-stakes business conversations and creative partnerships through structured meetings, pitch sessions, and screenings.
Among the top deal announcements was the €30 million Indo-European Animation Alliance between India’s Broadvision Perspectives and Europe’s Fabrique d’Images Group.
The WAVES Viewing Room showcased 115 completed projects, with 15 standout titles selected as "Top Selects" for live screenings.