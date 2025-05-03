Will never repeat remarks similar to ‘Sharbat Jihad’: Ramdev’s promise in HC

NEW DELHI: Ramdev on Friday submitted an undertaking before the Delhi High Court saying he would not make or share any further disparaging remarks on social media similar to his controversial “sharbat jihad” comment against Hamdard’s Rooh Afza.

The statement was made during the hearing of a lawsuit filed by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd over his alleged defamatory comments. Hamdard had complained that while promoting Patanjali’s “gulab sharbat”, Ramdev claimed earnings from Rooh Afza were being used to build madrasas and mosques.

On April 22, the court had directed Ramdev and Patanjali to file an affidavit confirming they would not make any further disparaging statements, posts or videos aimed at competitors’ products.

On May 1, Justice Amit Bansal found the “sharbat jihad” remark indefensible and said it had shaken the court’s conscience. The judge ordered immediate removal of the social media content with Ramdev’s counsel assuring the court that this would be done.