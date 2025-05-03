'Will you act now?' Congress asks SEBI over insider trading charge against Adani nephew

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday wondered whether market regulator SEBI would prosecute Gautam Adani's nephew who has been accused sharing insider data.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people of India are still waiting for SEBI to complete the investigation into Adani's violation of 24 counts of securities laws.

"The Modani Matter simply refuses to go away.

Recently Gautam Adani's nephew - who is a director in several Adani Group companies - has been accused of insider trading by sharing unpublished, price-sensitive information with his brother-in-law which resulted in 'ill-gotten gains' of Rs 90 lakh," he said in a post on X.

"Will SEBI once again let the Prime Minister's favourite business group off with a slap on the wrist? Or will it prosecute the case to the full extent of the law?" Ramesh asked while sharing reports of Pranav Adni sharing insider data.

Meanwhile, he said, the people of India are still waiting for SEBI to complete the investigation into Adani's violation of 24 counts of securities laws.