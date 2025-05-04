16 men rescued from bonded labour in MP's Guna district; nine arrested, search underway for three

BHOPAL: At least 16 men from multiple states, who were held captive and forced to work as bonded labourers by powerful individuals, have been rescued by authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.
The men were freed from various locations including private homes, agricultural fields, roadside dhabas, cowsheds, and brick kilns, where they had been kept in inhuman conditions. According to officials, they were subjected to severe abuse, including electric shocks, whenever they attempted to escape or resisted working without pay.
The rescued individuals, aged between 20 and 65, hail from several states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra.
Many of the victims are reportedly mentally disturbed due to prolonged torture, inadequate food, and physical abuse. Some have been admitted to the Guna district hospital for treatment. Once their condition stabilizes, they will be moved to the Apna Ghar shelter home in neighbouring Shivpuri district. Efforts are underway to trace their families, and the men will be reunited with them based on information gathered during the rescue operation.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs about elderly men being held as bonded labourers, joint teams of the Guna district administration, labour department, and police launched a rescue operation on Saturday and freed 16 individuals from captivity in several villages of Chachoura region, including Binaganj, Jaisinghpura, and Chak Patodi.
The men had been held in inhuman conditions by powerful local families and forced to work without pay in agricultural fields, cowsheds, and roadside eateries. Many of them were found in tattered clothing and visibly malnourished.
Among the rescued was 60-year-old Rama from Gujarat, a former schoolteacher who once taught English and Mathematics to Class X students in Ahmedabad. Around two decades ago, he began a religious pilgrimage on foot from Shirdi to Mathura. While passing through Binaganj in Guna district, he was reportedly abducted by a local family and forced into bonded labour on farms and cattle sheds for 19 years.
Another victim, 32-year-old Virendra Yadav from Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, had previously worked at NTPC plants and even ran his own sweet shop. While travelling through Madhya Pradesh some years ago, he was allegedly abducted by a man named Bhura and held captive in Binaganj. He was forced to work without wages, tending to cattle in a cowshed owned by a powerful family.
Also rescued was 65-year-old Vimal Kumar from Fatehpur district in UP. He was travelling from Kanpur to Indore by car when his vehicle broke down. A man identified as Bittu offered him help but instead handed him over to another family. Vimal was then held captive and forced into bonded labour. When he attempted to escape, he was brutally assaulted and subjected to electric shocks.
Authorities have initiated legal action against those responsible. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to provide medical treatment, counselling, and eventual rehabilitation of the rescued men.
“The middle-aged and elderly men, who had been forced into bonded labour by powerful individuals in several villages for years, have been freed,” said Guna District Police Superintendent Ankit Soni. “Cases have been registered against 12 individuals under various sections of the BNS, including Sections 127(4), 127(6), 143(2), 146, 115(2), 351(2), and 3(5). Nine of the accused have already been arrested, and a search is underway for the remaining three.”
In light of reports suggesting that more bonded labourers may still be held captive by influential individuals in other villages, the Guna district administration has vowed to continue its crackdown on such exploitative practices.