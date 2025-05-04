16 men rescued from bonded labour in MP's Guna district; nine arrested, search underway for three

BHOPAL: At least 16 men from multiple states, who were held captive and forced to work as bonded labourers by powerful individuals, have been rescued by authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

The men were freed from various locations including private homes, agricultural fields, roadside dhabas, cowsheds, and brick kilns, where they had been kept in inhuman conditions. According to officials, they were subjected to severe abuse, including electric shocks, whenever they attempted to escape or resisted working without pay.

The rescued individuals, aged between 20 and 65, hail from several states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

Many of the victims are reportedly mentally disturbed due to prolonged torture, inadequate food, and physical abuse. Some have been admitted to the Guna district hospital for treatment. Once their condition stabilizes, they will be moved to the Apna Ghar shelter home in neighbouring Shivpuri district. Efforts are underway to trace their families, and the men will be reunited with them based on information gathered during the rescue operation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about elderly men being held as bonded labourers, joint teams of the Guna district administration, labour department, and police launched a rescue operation on Saturday and freed 16 individuals from captivity in several villages of Chachoura region, including Binaganj, Jaisinghpura, and Chak Patodi.

The men had been held in inhuman conditions by powerful local families and forced to work without pay in agricultural fields, cowsheds, and roadside eateries. Many of them were found in tattered clothing and visibly malnourished.